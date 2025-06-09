Junior SF Josh Leonard has good trip to NC State, nets offer

Junior small forward Josh Leonard of Florence (S.C.) Wilson High was able to unofficially visit NC State on June 2, and came away with a scholarship offer.

Leonard became the first class of 2027 prospect that new NC State coach Will Wade has offered. Leonard plays for adidas-sponsored Upwards Stars 17s traveling team, which Wade has recruited from in the past, landing a commitment from Julian Phillips of Blythewood, S.C., while at LSU. Phillips ended up playing at Tennessee following Wade’s departure.