Junior guard King Gibson checks out NC State, earns offer

Montverde (Fla.) Academy junior shooting guard King Gibson became the second class of 2027 prospect to earn an NC State offer.

NC State is starting to have various junior standouts take official visits, and will be able to contact the class of 2027 freely June 15. Florence (S.C.) Wilson High junior small forward Joshua Leonard visited June 2, and earned an offer. Gibson came through this past Friday for an unofficial visit and was offered.

Gibson is originally from Greensboro, N.C., and he attended The Burlington School in Burlington, N.C., for a year and a half, leaving last December for national powerhouse Montverde Academy.