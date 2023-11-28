Rooks will use his COVID year at a new school next year. He caught 13 passes for 166 yards with a long catch of 26 yards this season.

Rooks finished his four-year career with 79 receptions for 891 yards and a touchdown against Connecticut in 2022 in 49 career games. He had two catches for 58 yards in a 24-10 loss Sept. 11, 2021, for the most yards he recorded in a game.

Rooks was a Rivals.com four-star prospect in the class of 2020, and the second verbal commit in NC State’s recruiting class. He was ranked No. 196 overall in the country, No. 8 overall in state of North Carolina and the No. 39 wide receiver in the country by Rivals.com. He had offers from nearly every college in the south.

Rooks began his prep career at Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day and then made the move to Charlotte Myers Park for his last two years. He played with North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III.

Rooks caught 54 passes for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns his senior year at Myers Park. His older brother Patrick Rooks played basketball at Clemson and then junior college.