The 6-foot, 161-pounder played both wide receiver and cornerback during his time with the Wolfpack. The Dacula (Ga.) High standout played in two games in 2020, but redshirted in 2021 due to a season-ending injury.

NC State redshirt sophomore athlete Christopher Scott has entered the NCAA transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

The speedster played in three games at cornerback in 2022, and he appeared in three games on special teams this past fall.

Scott caught 31 passes for 832 yards and seven touchdowns his senior year. Rivals.com had him as three-star prospect who recommitted from Eastern Kentucky and ended up picking the Wolfpack over offers from Vanderbilt, Colorado State and Arkansas State.