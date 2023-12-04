NC State WR Christopher Scott enters transfer portal
NC State redshirt sophomore athlete Christopher Scott has entered the NCAA transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot, 161-pounder played both wide receiver and cornerback during his time with the Wolfpack. The Dacula (Ga.) High standout played in two games in 2020, but redshirted in 2021 due to a season-ending injury.
The speedster played in three games at cornerback in 2022, and he appeared in three games on special teams this past fall.
Scott caught 31 passes for 832 yards and seven touchdowns his senior year. Rivals.com had him as three-star prospect who recommitted from Eastern Kentucky and ended up picking the Wolfpack over offers from Vanderbilt, Colorado State and Arkansas State.
NC State players who have left the program:
• Michael Allen, running back, sophomore
• C.J. Clark, nose tackle, redshirt junior
• Lyndon Cooper, center, redshirt sophomore
• Joshua Crabtree, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore
• Micah Crowell, running back, redshirt sophomore
• Darius Edmundson, safety, senior
• Nate Evans, cornerback, redshirt sophomore
• Jakeen Harris, safety, fifth-year senior
• Jordan Houston, running back, senior
• MJ Morris, quarterback, sophomore
• Porter Rooks, wide receiver, senior
• Cedric Seabrough, tight end, redshirt sophomore
• Christopher Scott, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore
• Anthony Smith, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore
• Christopher Toudle, tight end, redshirt junior
• Terrell Timmons, wide receiver, sophomore
• Daejuan Thompson, outside linebacker, redshirt freshman
• Torren Wright, middle linebacker, redshirt freshman
