NC State women's hoops team gets No. 1 seed

The Wolfpack is the top-seeded team in the Bridgeport Region and will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, in addition to hosting a First Four game.

NC State women's basketball earned a No. 1 seed for the second season in a row as it prepares for the 27th NCAA Tournament berth in program history.

NC State will open 2022 tournament action on Saturday when it takes on the winner of Thursday's play-in game between Longwood and Mount St. Mary's.

Saturday's winner will take on the winner of the game between eighth-seeded Washington State and ninth-seeded Kansas State on Monday.

Game times and television designations will be announced at a later time.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE:

Thursday — Longwood vs. Mount St. Mary's

Saturday — NC State vs. Longwood/Mount St. Mary's

Saturday — Washington State vs. Kansas State

Monday — Saturday winners

NC State has hosted 18 NCAA Tournament games in Raleigh throughout program history. The Wolfpack is 16-2 in those games and has not lost an NCAA Tournament contest in its home city since 1983.

The 2021 NCAA Tournament was held entirely in San Antonio, but outside of that, this year marks the Pack's third time in a row hosting the opening rounds in Raleigh.

The Wolfpack clinched the league's automatic qualifying spot for the NCAA Tournament after winning the ACC Tournament title for the third straight year. NC State swept the regular-season and tournament crowns for the first time since 1984-85.

This season marks NC State's sixth NCAA Tournament berth under the leadership of coach Wes Moore and its fifth in a row dating back to 2017 (the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic). It marks the longest such streak for the team since it went to six straight NCAA Tournaments from 1995 through 2001. The Wolfpack has reached three-straight Sweet 16's under Moore's leadership.

NC State enters the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a 29-3 overall record. The Wolfpack's 29 victories tied a single-season program record as the squad is on the hunt for its first 30-plus win campaign in team history.