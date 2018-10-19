The majority of NC State fans probably aren’t that familiar with the best athlete on campus.

He isn’t a household name and will never be taken in the first round of a draft — although there are likely some currently suiting up for the Wolfpack that will be. This particular athlete will never make as much money in his athletic career as his counterparts in more visible sports, either.

However, wrestler and NCSU graduate Nick Gwiazdowski, a two-time NCAA champion and one of the ACC’s greatest — if not THE greatest — in the sport, continues to work in relative anonymity in Raleigh. Despite competing in the sport’s biggest weight class, 125 kilograms (275.6 pounds), he finds a way to mostly avoid the limelight.

Head coach Pat Popolizio has made the NC State wrestling program a Little New York of sorts, with numerous members of the Pack sharing ties to his and Gwiazdowski’s home state, and the Wolfpack’s Regional Training Center (RTC) has become the star grappler’s second home.

Gwiazdowski turned down more established programs and their lucrative offers to stay and train at NC State for his post-college career. Despite it never being done before, he was convinced he could become a World and Olympic champion from the campus of his alma mater. Last year he came two steps from the top, placing third in his World Championships debut.

Since then, he has lost a one-point match to the 2017 world champion last December and amassed several medals at international tournaments — he won the Pan American Championships, and placed third at the prestigious Ivan Yarygin Grand Prix in Russia and Yasar Dogu International in Turkey — to earn the No. 1 seed at Worlds.

It’s his first time in a major international competition occupying the top line on the bracket, a spot he started many high school and college tournaments at, but he could care less. He’s never paid much mind to predictions, rankings or seeds before and isn’t about to start now.

“It really means nothing to me,” he said. “There are so many tough guys. You can look through the entire field, and there are a lot of guys that have a lot more credentials than I do.”

In addition to as many as six past World or Olympic medalists in his weight class, there’s also an imperfect seeding system used by United World Wrestling. Points are earned throughout the year at certain tournaments, such as the Yarygin and Dogu. Some of the best wrestlers in the world decline to participate in those competitions for various reasons, and therefore do not earn seeding points and are just randomly drawn into the bracket, which seeds only the top four competitors.

At Gwiazdowski’s weight class, for example, Turkey’s Taha Akgul — the 2014 and 2015 World champion, 2016 Olympic gold medalist, 2017 World runner-up and betting favorite this weekend — will be randomly placed into his starting point, meaning Gwiazdowski could see him in the first round or not at all.

That’s not to say Gwiazdowski doesn’t think he can win a world championship. That’s exactly what he’s been training for and intends to do in Budapest when the action begins Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET.