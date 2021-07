NC State football's twitter account called it the "return of an icon."

The old "Slobbering Wolf" logo has returned to one of the helmets that NC State will use this fall in football. It will be used for the Pack's season opener on Sept. 2 against South Florida. The ACC Network announced Thursday that it will be in Raleigh that day with the crew of its morning show Packer and Durham as well as its signature football show The Huddle.

You can view it below.