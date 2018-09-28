NC State quarterback Ryan Finley’s ability to throw to a spot on back-shoulder passes usually looks easy, but it takes time and reps to perfect.

College football has seen its fair share of trends, from the flanker screen, to fades down the sidelines and eventually the “jump ball” type throw. The back shoulder catch has been made popular this last decade, partly because a defensive back can’t predict an adjustment to a thrown ball is about to happen, and unlike fades and jump balls, there isn’t as much risk for an interception, if thrown accurately.

“Ryan does a great job with his accuracy,” NCSU wide receivers coach George McDonald said. “He kind of puts the ball in the best spot where you have a chance to catch it. I think the back shoulder has more to do with the quarterback than the receiver.”

McDonald remembers when Michael Crabtree played at Texas Tech, he helped put the back-shoulder catch on the map nationally.

“When they beat Texas or Oklahoma, it was him and [quarterback] Graham Harrell,” McDonald said. “When you have a good quarterback like we have with Ryan, he can put the ball anywhere he wants it.”

NC State junior wide receiver Kelvin Harmon made it an art form catching Finley’s passes last Saturday against Marshall. The 6-foot-3, 214-pounder has superb body control, and when combined with Finley’s accuracy makes it tough for defensive backs to stop. Harmon had six catches for 150 yards, all in the first half, against the Thundering Herd. He credited fresh legs and a fresh mind after having the West Virginia game cancelled.

“Not playing and staying home and watching college football over that weekend, definitely made you feel like you want to be out there,” Harmon said.

Harmon leads the Wolfpack with 18 catches for 312 yards going into Saturday’s home game against Virginia.

“He [Harmon] works at it,” McDonald said. “That is what we do every day. Kelvin makes a lot of things look easy because he has put in the work and the commitment to develop his craft.”

Louis knew Marshall had little chance of slowing down Harmon, and Louis even told the Marshall cornerbacks that it was fruitless to think they could. Louis likely used more colorful language than that though.

“That is my guy and I let them know,” Louis said. “Kelvin is a beast and everyone knows that.”

Louis credits McDonald for giving them another tool to utilize.

“Coach McDonald does a great job of making us stay out,” Louis said. “He is so smart and has so much wisdom about the position. Everything he says shows up in the game.

“Understanding the techniques and understanding the timing with Ryan makes it look easy. There are a lot of hours that go into it.”

Finley’s ability to be in concert with all six of the main wide receivers that are playing has been the strength of the offense through four games. The sixth-year senior signal caller is completing 68.6 percent of his passes, and five different receivers have at least 10 catches.

“The one thing Coach [Dave] Doeren has done at the receiver spot was we have competitive depth,” McDonald said. “We truly feel all six guys are starters.”

NC State also was able to work Louis back into the flow. He has been affected by a pair of injuries this fall — first a hamstring and then a concussion. Louis had three catches for 58 yards and rushed once for 12 yards against Marshall.

“That definitely felt good,” Louis said. “I feel like God has really blessed me with a lot of the early stuff that went on in the beginning of the season. I was just happy to be out there and contributing to the team.”