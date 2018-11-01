NC State played with just two recruited scholarship running backs against Syracuse after an unusual rash of defections or injuries over the last year.

The “what if” crew of running backs for this season could have included Nyheim Hines, Johnny Frasier, Erin Collins and Nakia Robinson. Hines entered the NFL Draft a year early, while the other three transferred out or gave up football at various points in time.

Injuries have also struck the group. Freshman running back Ricky Person Jr. got injured late in the Clemson game and missed last Saturday at Syracuse. Freshman Trent Pennix and redshirt junior walk-on Damontay Rhem also have battled minor injuries this season, leaving Gallaspy and senior walk-on Brady Bodine the lone backs healthy enough to play in every game this season, and Gallaspy has battled through his own injuries to do so.

It has made for an interesting fall for NCSU running backs coach and recruiting coordinator Des Kitchings.

“It is an adventure every week, which is fun,” Kitchings half-joked.

Running back is usually a position that injuries happen at nearly every single season.

“We try to have five-to-six guys on scholarship, and you think that is plenty,” Kitchings said. “Those guys take special teams and take hits there. They carry the football and pass protection. The running back position is a violent position.

“We’ve been unfortunate to sustain injuries to a lot of bodies this year. The kids are resilient and fighting in the training room to get back.”

Gallaspy leads the Wolfpack with 117 carries for 448 yards and nine touchdowns this season, and he is 58 yards away from tying his yardage from last year. Gallaspy gutted his way for 19 rushes for 65 yards and a touchdown in the 51-41 loss at Syracuse.

“We duct tape him up every week and he comes out there and gives great effort,” Kitchings said.

The 6-2, 225-pound Pennix might have been a redshirt candidate at one point, but it appears that is unlikely with the rash of injuries. He has 22 carries for 68 yards and five catches for 74 yards in four games played this season.

“Trent is bouncing back,” Kitchings said.

Helping with blitz pickup is another crucial task for the running backs. Florida State defensive end Brian Burns is tied in the ACC with nine sacks this season. The 6-5, 235-pounder might be as fast a defensive end around the corner as NC State faces this season.

The Seminoles rank fourth in the ACC with 25 sacks, so NC State’s offensive linemen, tight ends and running backs will need to be on the same page.

““They have schemes where they try and create one-on-one’s with [Burns], and then they have pressure packages," Kitchings noted. “We are always cognizant of chipping defensive ends.”

NC State has verbal commitments from Rivals.com three-star prep seniors Jamious Griffin of Rome (Ga.) High and Zonovan Knight of Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash at running back, so help is on the way — in a year.

“You always try to recruit kids to make you better,” Kitchings said. “Somebody is going to be unhappy and somebody can get hurt. You have to have enough bodies, and not just bodies, but talent who can win games. There can’t be a drop off for the offense.”