Aydan White , a 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back from Christ School near Asheville, N.C., announced his verbal commitment Saturday evening. He chose NC State over an offer from Wake Forest and was also being recruited by Louisville and West Virginia.

One of the most productive athletes in the state of North Carolina has verbally committed to NC State.

Love it when the Red Light Comes On and it’s Homegrown!!! pic.twitter.com/rDcjqlP2aD

White played both ways for Christ School. He caught 60 passes for 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense last season in 11 games, but was prized by colleges as a defensive back where he had 39 tackles, three interceptions, 12 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

He also runs track, where he is the two-time defending champ in the 110-meter hurdles at the North Carolina Independent Schools 3-A level. He has also finished second two years in a row in the high jump.

White is the second defensive back of the weekend to commit to NC State, joining Joseph Johnson from Life Christian Academy in Richmond, Va. Both are viewed as corner/nickel prospects. Defensive line coach Kevin Patrick was White’s lead recruiter.