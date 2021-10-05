NC State basketball class of 2022 updated hot board

Because of the NCAA's decision to not count the 2020-21 season toward a winter athlete's four years of eligibility, NC State basketball's scholarship availability for 2022 is up in the air. But that doesn't mean the Wolfpack has sat on the sidelines in the 2022 recruiting class.

Here is an updated look at some of the notable offers given out thus far among the current high school rising seniors, listed in alphabetical order.

Changes of note:

• Added to the commitment board four-star center Shawn Phillips, who committed to the Wolfpack on Sept. 22.

• Added to the board a new four-star, Rivals150 wing.

• Decision dates for two players listed.

• Removed the following players who have committed elsewhere:

Three-star center Christ Essandoko (Providence)

Three-star wing Justyn Fernandez (George Mason)

Three-star forward De'Ante Green (Florida State)

Three-star guard Daniel Skillings (Cincinnati)

Three-star center Patrick Wessler (Virginia Tech)

Three-star forward Chauncey Wiggins (Clemson)