The trenches proved the difference with Louisville getting 192 rushing yards and five sacks, while NCSU had 31 carries for 77 yards and had turned to fourth-string quarterback Ben Finley .

The Syracuse transfer busted out with a 98-yard touchdown on a kick return in last year’s 25-10 win for Louisville over NC State. He also rushed 16 times for 105 yards and a two yard score.

A lot has changed in the last year. Finley is now a part-time starter at California, and Louisville went through a coaching change in hiring prodigal son Jeff Brohm from Purdue. The Cardinals are off to a 4-0 start and play at NC State this Friday on ESPN, with the Wolfpack now 3-1.

Jordan remains and he’s been a major problem in whatever facet he’s featured in. What also has changed is Louisville has become high level when it comes to big plays. UL is fresh off of scoring on its first seven drives against Boston College, pummeling the Eagles 56-28.

“It’s a tall order,” NCSU coach Dave Doeren said. “They’re tailback, he took a return back for a touchdown on us last year, he’s a dynamic player as a runner, as a returner and as a ball catcher.”

New quarterback Jack Plummer, who has played at Purdue and California, is the new signal caller. The Cardinals had eight players of over 30 yards against the Eagles, five of which resulted in scores.

Louisville leads all FBS teams in passes over 40-plus yards, and have scored six touchdowns this season of at least 70 yards.

“The quarterback was tremendous down the field last week,” Doeren said. “Coach Brohm has a good scheme and good talent in the receiving corp.

“We’ve played several of these guys. It wasn’t a cupboard by any means. There is good skill on that football team.”

Plummer’s background with Brohm from the Purdue days has paid off handsomely thus far. NC State will need to be disruptive with blitzes and disguise.

The Wolfpack could be playing with former backup safeties Bishop Fitzgerald and Sean Brown.

“The accuracy that the quarterback threw downfield with is the biggest thing,” Doeren said. “They are an explosive play offense and they have explosive players. They will take shots.”

Louisville’s defense has also changed from the blitzing outfit of a year ago, which had 50 sacks, including the five against NC State.

“They’ve changed a lot,” Doeren said. “They were very aggressive last year. A ton of man coverage, ton of pressure. They were very disruptive. They created lots of turnovers with their defense.

“They are playing very sound, but I wouldn’t say basic. They are not. Their kids are playing good technique. Both their cornerbacks are goof players.”