NC State coach Dave Doeren expects Wake Forest’s offense to move the ball Saturday.

The Demon Deacons are 1-3, but two of the three losses were by a combined four points. The Demon Deacons lost to Virginia 31-30, and last Saturday the WFU kicker tried to tie the game and hit the left upright in a 41-38 loss against Louisiana.

Conversely, Wake Forest overwhelmed North Carolina A&T 45-13 in the opener Aug. 29, but got crushed 40-6 against Mississippi on Sept. 14.