NC State senior signee Paul McNeil rose 12 spots to finish at No. 49 in the final Rivals.com top 250 for the class of 2024. The 6-foot-6, 170-pounder had a banner senior year with Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond Senior High, helping them reach the NCHSAA 4A eastern finals. McNeil averaged 31.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.7 steals per game his senior year. The highlight was scoring 71 points against Sanford (N.C.) Lee County on Jan. 16 to break a North Carolina single game record.

NC State signee Paul McNeil helped lead the U.S. All-Stars to a victory Saturday in the Capital Classic in Washington, D.C. (Ron Bailey/For The Wolfpack Central)

The Garner Road traveling team standout averaged 15.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last summer on the 3SSB Circuit. McNeil also recently hit the game-winning jumper to lead the U.S. All-Stars to a 105-102 win over the Capital All-Stars last Saturday. McNeil went 6 of 13 from the field and 4 of 9 on three-pointers en route to 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Senior guard Treymane Parker, who signed scholarship papers with NC State, but won’t be locked in until he enrolls at NC State, finished at No. 138. He played his last two years with Overtime Elite. The Fayetteville, N.C., native was originally in the class of 2023 and had signed with NC State, but passed on playing for the Wolfpack for NIL opportunities with Overtime Elite.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CVVpaRVIgQkVBVEVS8J+aqPCfmqjwn5qoPGJyPiBQYXVsIE1jTmVp bCBKUi4gV2lucyB0aGUgZ2FtZSBmb3IgdGhlIFUuUyBBbGwtU3RhcnMgb2Zm IHRoaXMgY3JhenkgYnV6emVyIGJlYXRlciAzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BhdWxNY25laWxKcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AUGF1bE1jbmVpbEpyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcTRM R3lMQWplMCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3E0TEd5TEFqZTA8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQ2FwaXRvbCBIb29wcyAoQENhcGl0b2xIb29wcykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYXBpdG9sSG9vcHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3Nzky MzcxOTU0MDE5MDQzMjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTMs IDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=