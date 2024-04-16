NC State signee Paul McNeil finishes in Rivals' top 50
NC State senior signee Paul McNeil rose 12 spots to finish at No. 49 in the final Rivals.com top 250 for the class of 2024.
The 6-foot-6, 170-pounder had a banner senior year with Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond Senior High, helping them reach the NCHSAA 4A eastern finals. McNeil averaged 31.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.7 steals per game his senior year. The highlight was scoring 71 points against Sanford (N.C.) Lee County on Jan. 16 to break a North Carolina single game record.
The Garner Road traveling team standout averaged 15.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last summer on the 3SSB Circuit.
McNeil also recently hit the game-winning jumper to lead the U.S. All-Stars to a 105-102 win over the Capital All-Stars last Saturday. McNeil went 6 of 13 from the field and 4 of 9 on three-pointers en route to 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
Senior guard Treymane Parker, who signed scholarship papers with NC State, but won’t be locked in until he enrolls at NC State, finished at No. 138. He played his last two years with Overtime Elite. The Fayetteville, N.C., native was originally in the class of 2023 and had signed with NC State, but passed on playing for the Wolfpack for NIL opportunities with Overtime Elite.
