NC State’s game plan was simple but effective — completely dominate the trenches on both sides of the line. NC State rolled to a 26-6 victory to improve to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the ACC, and play at 5-5 Virginia Tech next week.

The sixth-year senior started the first five games, but the Wolfpack started to find their identity while sophomore MJ Morris was playing. With Morris surprisingly electing to leave his starting spot and redshirt the last four games of the season, Armstrong got a second chance at writing his final script.

“We established the 21-0 lead very fast and it just felt good,” Armstrong said. “You always talk about moving people. When you move people that easily, it is just a good feeling.

“We got on them quick, really fast.”

Armstrong sparked the running game against WFU’s finesse defense. Armstrong rushed for 86 yards in the first half and a touchdown, and the team accumulated 217 yards and two scores in taking a 21-0 halftime lead.

To say the game was over by halftime is an understatement. Other than freshman running back Kendrick Raphael getting called for a fumble, nearly everything went NC State’s way.

Armstrong admitted he had to do some serious soul searching the last month, but for Saturday night, he knew how he wanted to celebrate when he got back to Raleigh.

“It is great that it was a 2 o’clock game so isn’t finishing super, super late,” Armstrong said. “I want to see if I can get a ride with my family and enjoy that ride home. I am old enough to drink, right? So I might have some brewskies with my family, my mom and dad and some friends here. It will be fun.

“I really enjoy the time with my family, but nothing crazy. There is nothing crazy happening in my life.”

Armstrong said he was living and dying with the sport and that might not have been the best for his personality.

“I got into a rut playing last year,” Armstrong said. “It was my identity. It was all I ever knew and all I ever did. I was able to take a step back and refresh it and reframe it.

“I just took the time to reset and give myself grace and not be so hard on myself. I just got to go play and have fun.”

Armstrong felt the support from his teammates and thanked them.

“You always get to write your story, no matter what happens,” Armstrong said. “When things are going as planned or things not going as planned. You always get to write your story.”