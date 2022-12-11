Garrett Tujague has left Virginia to be reunited with his long-time coaching co-worker Robert Anae at NC State, who was hired as offensive coordinator this past weekend.

NC State didn’t take much time in filling the new offensive line position.

Anae replaces offensive line coach John Garrison, who left NC State for Ole Miss on Saturday.

Tujague and Anae coached together at BYU and Virginia from 2013-21, but their roots go back even farther than that with the Cougars.

Tujague played on the offensive line at Chabot College, and then transferred to BYU from 1989-91, where he played left guard and blocked for star quarterback Ty Detmer.

Anae was a graduate assistant for the Cougars from 1990-91. Tujague coached for 15 years at the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, from 1997-2012, with the last six as head coach. The Cougars went 43-25 during his time.

Tujague gave up his head coaching job to join Bronco Mendenhall and Anae as the offensive line coach at BYU from 2013-15. He followed Mendenhall the staff to Virginia. With the arrival of new head coach Tony Elliott, he remained with the Cavaliers and added the title of recruiting coordinator.

The Cavaliers went 3-7 this past season and averaged 17.0 points, 123.1 rushing yards and 221.0 passing yards per game. UVA allowed 34 sacks in 342 passing attempts.