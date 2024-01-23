NC State senior point guard signee Zamareya Jones was selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game on April 2 in Houston.

Jones has had a near-magical year for Bethel (N.C.) North Pitt this season, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer and MaxPreps.com has her with 2,203 career points in 84 games. She’s averaging 27.3 points, 5.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game this season. She had a season-high 41 points against Charlotte Catholic and UNC senior center signee Blanca Thomas.

The Wolfpack Central has watched Jones in a pair of games this season — against Denville (N.J.) Morris Catholic in the title game of the John Wall Holiday Invitational on Dec. 30, and when she broke the scoring record against Washington (N.C.) High on Jan. 12.

NC State senior target Sarah Strong of Sanford (N.C.) Grace Christian also was selected to the game.

Click below to watch the videos: