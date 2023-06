BERMUDA RUN — Life is good for NC State senior commit Paul McNeil, who was able to go to Treviso, Italy, for free in June.

McNeil was part of an adidas 3SSB squad that played against teams from other parts of the world. It was the first time overseas for the Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond Senior standout, and he got to see different historical sights, had a lot of pasta and played a different brand of basketball.

The 6-foot-6, 170-pound McNeil said seeing the Coliseum was “beautiful” and he tried to take in what he could and it was different adjusting to a six-hour time-zone difference.