Smith was a second-team All-ACC performer at NC State this past season. He finished with 1,130 points in 66 career games, and went 187 of 531 from three-point land for 35.2 percent.

Smith was hopeful of being a late first-round pick, but started to fall as NBA teams started to zero in on the process.

NC State sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith will be searching for an ideal fit as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

The 6-foot-2 1/2, 165-pound Smith burst on to the scene in 2021-22 and was third in ACC freshman of the year, was on the all-rookie squad and named honorable mention all-league. He is averaged 16.3 points per game and made 96 three-pointers.

Smith increased his points per game to 17.9 this past season, but his shooting percentages both fell — 38.0 percent from the field and 33.6 percent on 3-pointers. However, Smith improved his passing skills and had 140 assists vs. 76 turnovers.

Smith had 32 points in his last NC State game against Creighton in the NCAA Tournament, and he had 30 points and eight rebounds in a memorable performance against Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament. He finished with 30-plus points in four different games this season.

Smith was the No. 145 prospect in the country by Rivals.com in the class of 2021. The Farmville (N.C.) Central High prospect picked NC State early in the process over East Carolina and High Point.

Farmville Central went 76-2 in his last three years of high school. He averaged 25.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.2 steals per game his senior year, and was named North Carolina Mr. Basketball by the Charlotte Observer.

NC State has three former players in the NBA in T.J. Warren (Phoenix Suns), Dennis Smith Jr. (Charlotte Hornets) and Dereon Seabron (New Orleans Pelicans) in the NBA. Caleb Martin (Miami Heat), Cody Martin (Hornets) and Omer Yurtseven (Heat) also played for NC State before transferring.