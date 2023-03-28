NC State sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith entered the NBA Draft a year ago and tested the waters. This time around, both feet are in. Smith entered the 2023 NBA Draft after being a second-team All-ACC performer at NC State. He finished with 1,130 points in 66 career games, and went 187 of 531 from three-point land for 35.2 percent. The 6-foot-2 1/2, 165-pound Smith burst on to the scene last year and was third in ACC freshman of the year, was on the all-rookie squad and named honorable mention all-league. He is averaged 16.3 points per game and made 96 three-pointers.

NC State sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith has entered the NBA Draft. (Paula Green Jones/The Wolfpack Central)

Smith increased his points per game to 17.9 this season, but his shooting percentages both fell — 38.0 percent from the field and 33.6 percent on 3-pointers. However, Smith improved his passing skills and had 140 assists vs. 76 turnovers. Smith had 32 points in his last NC State game against Creighton in the NCAA Tournament, and he had 30 points and eight rebounds in a memorable performance against Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament. He finished with 30-plus points in four different games this season. Smith was the No. 145 prospect in the country by Rivals.com in the class of 2021. The Farmville (N.C.) Central High prospect picked NC State early in the process over East Carolina and High Point. NC State currently has three scholarships to use.