Wilson was the top overall vote-getter with 184 points. He leads all ACC players with 138 total tackles (69 solo), to go along with six sacks.

NC State sixth-year senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson (first team) and freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion (second team) represented the Wolfpack.

NC State had a pair of players on the first-team and second-team for All-ACC.

Wilson has 138 tackles (69 solo), 17.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble, two recovered fumbles, six passes broken up and 10 quarterback hurries.

Concepcion has 64 receptions for 767 yards and 10 touchdowns and has added 38 carries for 297 yards on the ground.

Redshirt junior left tackle Anthony Belton and junior cornerback Aydan White were both named third-team All-ACC. White has 32 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and nine passes broken up.

Right guard/right tackle Timothy McKay and center Dylan McMahon, both redshirt juniors, junior defensive end Davin Vann, fifth-year senior outside linebacker Jaylon Scott, redshirt junior cornerback Shyheim Battle, redshirt junior safety Devan Boykin and senior long snapper Joe Shimko, were all named honorable mention.

Vann has 38 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and 10 quarterback hurries.

Scott was second on the team with 72 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Boykin has 54 tackles, three tackles for loss and three interceptions this season.

Battle has 39 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions this season.