NC State's Payton Wilson first-team All-ACC
NC State had a pair of players on the first-team and second-team for All-ACC.
NC State sixth-year senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson (first team) and freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion (second team) represented the Wolfpack.
Wilson was the top overall vote-getter with 184 points. He leads all ACC players with 138 total tackles (69 solo), to go along with six sacks.
Wilson has 138 tackles (69 solo), 17.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble, two recovered fumbles, six passes broken up and 10 quarterback hurries.
Concepcion has 64 receptions for 767 yards and 10 touchdowns and has added 38 carries for 297 yards on the ground.
Redshirt junior left tackle Anthony Belton and junior cornerback Aydan White were both named third-team All-ACC. White has 32 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and nine passes broken up.
Right guard/right tackle Timothy McKay and center Dylan McMahon, both redshirt juniors, junior defensive end Davin Vann, fifth-year senior outside linebacker Jaylon Scott, redshirt junior cornerback Shyheim Battle, redshirt junior safety Devan Boykin and senior long snapper Joe Shimko, were all named honorable mention.
Vann has 38 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and 10 quarterback hurries.
Scott was second on the team with 72 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Boykin has 54 tackles, three tackles for loss and three interceptions this season.
Battle has 39 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions this season.
2023 All-ACC selections
First-Team All-ACC
Offense
QB – Jordan Travis – Florida State (175)
RB – Omarion Hampton – North Carolina (178)
RB – Jawhar Jordan – Louisville (176)
WR – Malik Washington – Virginia (182)
WR – Keon Coleman – Florida State (165)
WR – Xavier Restrepo – Miami (147)
TE – Bryson Nesbit – North Carolina (117)
AP – Keon Coleman – Florida State (81)
OT – Graham Barton – Duke (126)
OT – Darius Washington – Florida State (104)
OG – Christian Mahogany – Boston College (156)
OG – D’Mitri Emmanuel – Florida State (104)
C – Bryan Hudson – Louisville (94)
Defense
DE – Ashton Gillotte – Louisville (161)
DE – Jared Verse – Florida State (135)
DT – Tyler Davis – Clemson (142)
DT – DeWayne Carter – Duke (117)
LB – Payton Wilson – NC State (184)
LB – Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson (172)
LB – Kalen DeLoach – Florida State (132) tie
LB – Cedric Gray – North Carolina (132) tie
CB – Nate Wiggins – Clemson (119)
CB – Elijah Jones – Boston College (118)
S – Kamren Kinchens – Miami (138)
S – Jonas Sanker – Virginia (89)
Specialists
PK – Andy Borregales – Miami (111)
P – Porter Wilson – Duke (124)
SP – Keon Coleman – Florida State (120)
•••
Second-Team All-ACC
Offense
QB – Drake Maye – North Carolina (135)
RB – Trey Benson – Florida State (118)
RB – LeQuint Allen – Syracuse (95)
WR – Kevin Concepcion – NC State (138)
WR – Jamari Thrash – Louisville (128)
WR – Jordan Moore – Duke (68)
TE – Jaheim Bell – Florida State (105)
AP – Bhayshul Tuten – Virginia Tech (80)
OT – Jalen Rivers – Miami (88)
OT – Ozzy Trapilo – Boston College (63)
OG – Jacob Monk – Duke (82)
OG – Michael Jurgens – Wake Forest (80)
C – Matt Lee – Miami (81)
Defense
DE – Antwaun Powell-Ryland – Virginia Tech (113)
DE – Kaimon Rucker – North Carolina (97)
DT – Braden Fiske – Florida State (80)
DT – Joshua Farmer – Florida State (76)
LB – Francisco Mauigoa – Miami (88)
LB – Marlow Wax – Syracuse (83)
LB – Tre Freeman – Duke (55) tie
LB – Barrett Carter – Clemson (55) tie
CB – Renardo Green – Florida State (83)
CB – M.J. Devonshire – Pitt (81)
S – Malik Mustapha – Wake Forest (51)
S – Jaylon King – Georgia Tech (50)
Specialists
PK – Noah Burnette – North Carolina (110)
P – Alex Mastromanno – Florida State (121)
SP – Brashard Smith – Miami (96)
***
Third-Team All-ACC
Offense
QB – Jack Plummer – Louisville (34)
RB – Jamal Haynes – Georgia Tech (51)
RB – Jordan Waters – Duke (44)
WR – Devontez Walker – North Carolina (67)
WR – Jacolby George – Miami (57)
WR – Johnny Wilson – Florida State (48)
TE – Jake Briningstool – Clemson (94)
AP – Jawhar Jordan – Louisville (70)
OT – Blake Miller – Clemson (55)
OT – Anthony Belton – NC State (43)
OG – Michael Gonzalez – Louisville (66)
OG – Willie Lampkin – North Carolina (48)
C – Will Putnam – Clemson (72)
Defense
DE – Rueben Bain, Jr. – Miami (65)
DE – Jasheen Davis – Wake Forest (61)
DT – Aeneas Peebles – Duke (64)
DT – Ruke Orhorhoro – Clemson (63)
LB – Vinny DePalma – Boston College (41)
LB – Tatum Bethune – Florida State (30)
LB – Power Echols – North Carolina (28)
CB – Aydan White – NC State (80)
CB – Dorain Strong – Virginia Tech (53)
S – Shyheim Brown – Florida State (49)
S – Devin Neal – Louisville (45)
Specialists
PK – Ryan Fitzgerald – Florida State (81)
P – Jack Stonehouse – Syracuse (79)
SP – Tucker Holloway – Virginia Tech (73)
***
Honorable -Mention All-ACC
Offense
QB – Haynes King – Georgia Tech (31)
RB – Will Shipley – Clemson (42)
RB – Phil Mafah – Clemson (37)
RB – Bhayshul Tuten – Virginia Tech (15)
WR – Eric Singleton, Jr. – Georgia Tech (41)
WR – Malachi Fields – Virginia (36)
WR – Bub Means – Pitt (19)
TE – Gavin Bartholomew – Pitt (25)
TE – Dae’Quan Wright – Virginia Tech (16)
AP – Will Shipley – Clemson (63)
AP – LeQuint Allen – Syracuse (37)
AP – Brashard Smith – Miami (24)
AP – Jamal Haynes – Georgia Tech (18)
OT – Willie Tyler – Louisville (41)
OT – Francis Mauigoa – Miami (41)
OT – Eric Miller – Louisville (35)
OT – Spencer Rolland – North Carolina (32)
OT – DeVonte Gordon – Wake Forest (26)
OT – Jordan Williams – Georgia Tech (20)
OT – Logan Taylor – Boston College (15)
OG – Joe Fusile – Georgia Tech (38)
OG – Casey Roddick – Florida State (38)
OG – Anez Cooper – Miami (37)
OG – Timothy McKay – NC State (35)
OG – Javion Cohen – Miami (34)
OG – Kyle Hergel – Boston College (33)
OG – Chris Bleich – Syracuse (17)
C – Brian Stevens – Virginia (45)
C – Maurice Smith – Florida State (24)
C – Dylan McMahon – NC State (20)
C – Corey Gaynor – North Carolina (15)
Defense
DE – Davin Vann – NC State (28)
DE – Patrick Payton – Florida State (18)
DE – Xavier Thomas – Clemson (17)
DE – T.J. Parker – Clemson (15)
DT – Norell Pollard – Virginia Tech (45)
DT – Myles Murphy – North Carolina (40)
DT – Dez Tell – Louisville (32)
DT – Aaron Faumui – Virginia (32)
DT – Cam Horsley – Boston College (25)
DT – Kevin Pointer – Wake Forest (20)
DT – Zeek Biggers – Georgia Tech (17)
LB – DJ Lundy – Florida State (24)
LB – Jaylon Scott – NC State (17)
LB – T.J. Quinn – Louisville (16)
LB – Keli Lawson – Virginia Tech (16)
CB – Quincy Riley – Louisville (40)
CB – Al Blades Jr. – Duke (40)
CB – Jarrian Jones – Florida State (37)
CB – Fentrell Cypress – Florida State (17)
CB – Jarvis Brownlee – Louisville (15)
CB – Shyheim Battle – NC State (15)
S – Khalil Barnes – Clemson (44)
S – Cam’Ron Kelly – Louisville (37)
S – Andrew Mukuba – Clemson (36)
S – Devan Boykin – NC State (36)
S – Donovan McMillon – Pitt – (34)
S – Brandon Johnson – Duke (29)
S – Justin Barron – Syracuse (29)
S – R.J. Mickens – Clemson (19)
S – Alijah Huzzie – North Carolina (18)
S – Akeem Dent – Florida State (18)
PK – John Love – Virginia Tech (60)
P – Dylan Joyce – Miami (19)
SP – Joe Shimko – NC State (26)
SP – Demond Claiborne – Wake Forest (22)
SP – Alijah Huzzie – North Carolina (19)
SP – Kenny Johnson – Pitt (18)
