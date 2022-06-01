NC State's Dereon Seabron remains in NBA Draft

The 22-year-old Seabron was invited to the NBA Combine and checked in at 6-foot-4 3/4 and 182.4 pounds, and had a 6-8 3/4 wingspan. He also did 38 inches in the vertical jump. Draft Express of ESPN.com has at No. 55 in its Tuesday mock draft.

NC State redshirt sophomore guard Dereon Seabron has elected to remain in the NBA Draft. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. tonight.

Seabron was named the ACC’s Most Improved Player and second-team all-conference. He redshirted his first year due to being an academic non-qualifier. He averaged 5.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game last year, setting the stage for his blowup season.

Seabron improved to 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He shot 49.1 percent form the field and took over the point guard duties after freshman Cam Hayes faltered. Hayes has since transferred to LSU.

Seabron had a season-high 39 points and 19 rebounds in 57 minutes in the four-overtime win vs. Nebraska on Dec. 1. He also had an ACC-best 32 points on 12 of 14 shooting, to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists in the first meeting against Florida State on Jan. 1. Seabron scored in double figures in all but two contests, and added 12 double-doubles for points and rebounds.

The Norfolk, Va., product only made eight three-pointers in 20 ACC games, including just two over the last nine games. Seabron shot 11 of 43 for 25.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Seabron was originally in the class of 2018, but spent a post-graduate year at Woodstock (Va.) Massanutten Military Academy and was ranked No. 124 overall in the country by Rivals.com in the 2019 class. He picked NC State over Pittsburgh, VCU, Providence and Georgia.

The Wolfpack have one scholarship remaining and brought in Campbell graduate transfer Cedric Henderson Jr. last weekend.