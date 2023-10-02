NC State's depth chart for Marshall game
NC State made waves with having sophomore quarterback MJ Morris replacing Brennan Armstrong for the Marshall game Saturday.
While Morris got the attention of depth chart, his wide receivers have been shuffled around. Redshirt sophomore Julian Gray is now at the Flex Y spot, with an "or" with both junior Porter Rooks and freshman Javonte Vereen.
Sophomore Terrell Timmons has been moved from the "Z" receiver spot to the "X."
NC State inserted redshirt junior Dylan McMahon at center and junior strong safety Devan Boykin into the first string. Both had been injured and missed the last two games, other than Boykins' one play against Virginia.
NC State hosts Marshall at 2 p.m. Saturday on the CW Network.
Offense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
7
|
MJ Morris
|
6-2
|
205
|
Soph.
|
****
|
5
|
Brennan Armstrong
|
6-2
|
212
|
Sr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
2
|
Michael Allen or
|
5-11
|
205
|
Soph.
|
***
|
34
|
Delbert Mimms III or
|
5-11
|
215
|
R-Jr.
|
**
|
28
|
Demarcus Jones II or
|
5-10
|
219
|
R-Jr.
|
20
|
Kendrick Raphael
|
5-11
|
195
|
Fr.
|
****
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
X
|
82
|
Terrell Timmons or
|
6-2
|
195
|
Soph.
|
***
|
80
|
Bradley Rozner
|
6-4
|
200
|
Sr.
|
**
|
85
|
Anthony Smith
|
6-2
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|
Z
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Keyon Lesane
|
5-11
|
202
|
Sr.
|
***
|
86
|
Dacori Collins
|
6-4
|
212
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
IWR
|
10
|
Kevin Concepcion
|
5-11
|
187
|
Fr.
|
****
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
173
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
TE
|
6
|
Trent Pennix or
|
6-3
|
235
|
Sr.
|
***
|
29
|
Christopher Toudle
|
6-4
|
250
|
Sr.
|
***
|
14
|
Cedd Seabrough
|
6-4
|
245
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
Flex Y
|
8
|
Julian Gray or
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
4
|
Porter Rooks or
|
6-1
|
201
|
Jr.
|
****
|
11
|
Javonte Vereen
|
6-4
|
214
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LT
|
74
|
Anthony Belton
|
6-6
|
330
|
R-Jr.
|
|
65
|
Jacarrius Peak
|
6-4
|
285
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
LG
|
56
|
Lyndon Cooper
|
6-2
|
318
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
75
|
Anthony Carter
|
6-3
|
305
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
79
|
Kamen Smith
|
6-5
|
316
|
Fr.
|
***
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
Dylan McMahon
|
6-4
|
305
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
56
|
Lyndon Cooper
|
6-2
|
318
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
RG
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
Derrick Eason
|
6-4
|
315
|
Sr.
|
***
|
76
|
Patrick Matan
|
6-4
|
302
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
RT
|
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
Timothy McKay
|
6-4
|
312
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
66
|
Matt McCabe
|
6-6
|
302
|
R-Soph.
Defense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LE
|
1
|
Davin Vann
|
6-2
|
295
|
Jr.
|
****
|
47
|
Jy'Keveous Hibbler or
|
6-2
|
264
|
Jr.
|
***
|
97
|
Noah Potter
|
6-6
|
272
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
N
|
5
|
C.J. Clark
|
6-3
|
305
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
44
|
Brandon Cleveland
|
6-4
|
300
|
Soph.
|
****
|
46
|
Nick Campbell
|
6-4
|
300
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RE
|
9
|
Savion Jackson
|
6-2
|
290
|
Sr.
|
***
|
13
|
Travali Price
|
6-4
|
270
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
88
|
Isaiah Shirley
|
6-3
|
273
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
SAM
|
2
|
Jaylon Scott
|
6-1
|
225
|
Sr.
|
***
|
10
|
Caden Fordham
|
6-1
|
228
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
MLB
|
26
|
Devon Betty
|
6-1
|
232
|
Jr.
|
***
|
27
|
Jayland Parker
|
6-1
|
221
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
42
|
Torren Wright
|
6-3
|
217
|
R-Fr.
|
****
|
WLB
|
11
|
Payton Wilson
|
6-4
|
238
|
Sr.
|
****
|
34
|
Kamal Bonner
|
6-2
|
195
|
Fr.
|
***
|
33
|
Jordan Poole
|
6-0
|
230
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
NIC
|
8
|
Robert Kennedy
|
5-10
|
188
|
Sr.
|
••
|
24
|
Darius Edmundson
|
6-0
|
187
|
R-Jr.
|
••
|
SS
|
12
|
Devan Boykin
|
5-10
|
195
|
Jr.
|
***
|
19
|
Bishop Fitzgerald
|
6-0
|
195
|
Jr.
|
***
|
FS
|
0
|
Sean Brown
|
6-0
|
207
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|
16
|
Rakeim Ashford
|
6-1
|
195
|
Sr.
|
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LC
|
7
|
Shyheim Battle
|
6-2
|
195
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
14
|
Terrente Hinton
|
6-3
|
205
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
26
|
Jackson Vick
|
6-0
|
182
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RC
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Aydan White
|
6-0
|
189
|
Jr.
|
***
|
25
|
Brandon Cisse
|
6-0
|
182
|
Fr.
|
***
|
21
|
Nate Evans
|
6-0
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
***
Special Teams
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
PK
|
44
|
Brayden Narveson
|
6-0
|
210
|
Sr.
|
••
|
90
|
Collin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Jr.
|
P
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Soph.
|
96
|
Owen Fehr
|
5-11
|
175
|
Fr.
|
KO
|
90
|
Colin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
94
|
Kanoah Vinesett
|
6-1
|
193
|
R-Fr.
|
LS
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
Joe Shimko
|
6-0
|
230
|
Sr.
|
**
|
92
|
Aiden Arias
|
6-0
|
194
|
Fr.
|
H
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Soph.
|
96
|
Owen Fehr
|
5-11
|
175
|
Fr.
|
PR
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
10
|
Kevin Concepcion
|
5-11
|
187
|
Fr.
|
****
|
KOR
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
82
|
Terrell Timmons
|
6-2
|
195
|
Soph.
|
***
|
2
|
Michael Allen
|
5-11
|
205
|
Soph.
|
***
