NC State made waves with having sophomore quarterback MJ Morris replacing Brennan Armstrong for the Marshall game Saturday.

While Morris got the attention of depth chart, his wide receivers have been shuffled around. Redshirt sophomore Julian Gray is now at the Flex Y spot, with an "or" with both junior Porter Rooks and freshman Javonte Vereen.

Sophomore Terrell Timmons has been moved from the "Z" receiver spot to the "X."

NC State inserted redshirt junior Dylan McMahon at center and junior strong safety Devan Boykin into the first string. Both had been injured and missed the last two games, other than Boykins' one play against Virginia.

NC State hosts Marshall at 2 p.m. Saturday on the CW Network.