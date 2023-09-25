NC State has a few tweaks to the depth chart following the 24-21 win over Virginia.

Redshirt junior center Dylan McMahon remains off the depth chart, and he is joined by junior safety Devan Boykin, who was hurt on the first play of the Cavaliers game.

NC State elected to have redshirt sophomore Sean Brown and junior Bishop Fitzgerald at the two safety spots. Redshirt sophomore Lyndon Cooper was the first-string center.

Michael Allen, a sophomore running back, has been elevated to first string at the spot after senior Jordan Houston left the program.

NC State hosts Louisville at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN.