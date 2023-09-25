NC State's depth chart for Louisville game
NC State has a few tweaks to the depth chart following the 24-21 win over Virginia.
Redshirt junior center Dylan McMahon remains off the depth chart, and he is joined by junior safety Devan Boykin, who was hurt on the first play of the Cavaliers game.
NC State elected to have redshirt sophomore Sean Brown and junior Bishop Fitzgerald at the two safety spots. Redshirt sophomore Lyndon Cooper was the first-string center.
Michael Allen, a sophomore running back, has been elevated to first string at the spot after senior Jordan Houston left the program.
NC State hosts Louisville at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN.
Offense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
5
|
Brennan Armstrong
|
6-2
|
212
|
Sr.
|
***
|
7
|
MJ Morris
|
6-2
|
205
|
Soph.
|
****
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
2
|
Michael Allen or
|
5-11
|
205
|
Soph.
|
***
|
34
|
Delbert Mimms III or
|
5-11
|
215
|
R-Jr.
|
**
|
28
|
Demarcus Jones II or
|
5-10
|
219
|
R-Jr.
|
20
|
Kendrick Raphael
|
5-11
|
195
|
Fr.
|
****
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
X
|
8
|
Julian Gray or
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
80
|
Bradley Rozner
|
6-4
|
200
|
Sr.
|
**
|
85
|
Anthony Smith
|
6-2
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|
Z
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Keyon Lesane
|
5-11
|
202
|
Sr.
|
***
|
82
|
Terrell Timmons
|
6-2
|
195
|
Soph.
|
***
|
86
|
Dacori Collins or
|
6-4
|
212
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
84
|
Jakolbe Baldwin
|
6-0
|
192
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
IWR
|
10
|
Kevin Concepcion
|
5-11
|
187
|
Fr.
|
****
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
173
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
TE
|
6
|
Trent Pennix or
|
6-3
|
235
|
Sr.
|
***
|
29
|
Christopher Toudle
|
6-4
|
250
|
Sr.
|
***
|
14
|
Cedd Seabrough
|
6-4
|
245
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
Flex Y
|
4
|
Porter Rooks or
|
6-1
|
201
|
Jr.
|
****
|
11
|
Javonte Vereen
|
6-4
|
214
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LT
|
74
|
Anthony Belton
|
6-6
|
330
|
R-Jr.
|
|
65
|
Jacarrius Peak
|
6-4
|
285
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
LG
|
75
|
Anthony Carter
|
6-3
|
305
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
79
|
Kamen Smith
|
6-5
|
316
|
Fr.
|
***
|
C
|
56
|
Lyndon Cooper
|
6-2
|
318
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
72
|
Sean Hill or
|
6-3
|
320
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
55
|
Rylan Vann
|
6-1
|
285
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RG
|
53
|
Derrick Eason
|
6-4
|
315
|
Sr.
|
***
|
76
|
Patrick Matan
|
6-4
|
302
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
RT
|
52
|
Timothy McKay
|
6-4
|
312
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
66
|
Matt McCabe
|
6-6
|
302
|
R-Soph.
|
Defense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LE
|
1
|
Davin Vann
|
6-2
|
295
|
Jr.
|
****
|
47
|
Jykeveous Hibbler or
|
6-2
|
264
|
Jr.
|
***
|
97
|
Noah Potter
|
6-6
|
272
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
N
|
5
|
C.J. Clark
|
6-3
|
305
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
44
|
Brandon Cleveland
|
6-4
|
300
|
Soph.
|
****
|
46
|
Nick Campbell
|
6-4
|
300
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RE
|
9
|
Savion Jackson
|
6-2
|
290
|
Sr.
|
***
|
13
|
Travali Price
|
6-4
|
270
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
88
|
Isaiah Shirley
|
6-3
|
273
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
SAM
|
2
|
Jaylon Scott
|
6-1
|
225
|
Sr.
|
***
|
10
|
Caden Fordham
|
6-1
|
228
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
MLB
|
26
|
Devon Betty
|
6-1
|
232
|
Jr.
|
***
|
27
|
Jayland Parker
|
6-1
|
221
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
42
|
Torren Wright
|
6-3
|
217
|
R-Fr.
|
****
|
WLB
|
11
|
Payton Wilson
|
6-4
|
238
|
Sr.
|
****
|
34
|
Kamal Bonner
|
6-2
|
195
|
Fr.
|
***
|
33
|
Jordan Poole
|
6-0
|
230
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
NIC
|
8
|
Robert Kennedy
|
5-10
|
188
|
Sr.
|
••
|
24
|
Darius Edmundson
|
6-0
|
187
|
R-Jr.
|
••
|
SS
|
19
|
Bishop Fitzgerald
|
6-0
|
195
|
Jr.
|
***
|
4
|
Cecil Powell
|
6-0
|
205
|
R-Jr.
|
**
|
FS
|
0
|
Sean Brown
|
6-0
|
207
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|
16
|
Rakeim Ashford
|
6-1
|
195
|
Sr.
|
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LC
|
7
|
Shyheim Battle
|
6-2
|
195
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
14
|
Terrente Hinton
|
6-3
|
205
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
26
|
Jackson Vick
|
6-0
|
182
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RC
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Aydan White
|
6-0
|
189
|
Jr.
|
***
|
25
|
Brandon Cisse
|
6-0
|
182
|
Fr.
|
***
|
21
|
Nate Evans
|
6-0
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
***
Special Teams
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
PK
|
44
|
Brayden Narveson
|
6-0
|
210
|
Sr.
|
••
|
90
|
Collin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Jr.
|
P
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Soph.
|
96
|
Owen Fehr
|
5-11
|
175
|
Fr.
|
KO
|
90
|
Colin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
94
|
Kanoah Vinesett
|
6-1
|
193
|
R-Fr.
|
LS
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
Joe Shimko
|
6-0
|
230
|
Sr.
|
**
|
92
|
Aiden Arias
|
6-0
|
194
|
Fr.
|
H
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Soph.
|
96
|
Owen Fehr
|
5-11
|
175
|
Fr.
|
PR
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
10
|
Kevin Concepcion
|
5-11
|
187
|
Fr.
|
****
|
KOR
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
82
|
Terrell Timmons
|
6-2
|
195
|
Soph.
|
***
|
2
|
Michael Allen
|
5-11
|
205
|
Soph.
|
***
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE