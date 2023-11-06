NC State's depth chart for Wake Forest
NC State isn't make any changes to its depth chart for the Wake Forest game Saturday.
NC State welcomed back senior tight end Trent Pennix and backup junior defensive end Noah Potter from injury last week. The Wolfpack still were without redshirt junior running back Demarcus Jones. Converted linebacker Jordan Poole helped fill the void at running back.
Offense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
7
|
MJ Morris
|
6-2
|
205
|
Soph.
|
****
|
5
|
Brennan Armstrong
|
6-2
|
212
|
Sr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
2
|
Michael Allen or
|
5-11
|
205
|
Soph.
|
***
|
34
|
Delbert Mimms III or
|
5-11
|
215
|
R-Jr.
|
**
|
28
|
Demarcus Jones II or
|
5-10
|
219
|
R-Jr.
|
20
|
Kendrick Raphael
|
5-11
|
195
|
Fr.
|
****
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
X
|
82
|
Terrell Timmons or
|
6-2
|
195
|
Soph.
|
***
|
80
|
Bradley Rozner
|
6-4
|
200
|
Sr.
|
**
|
85
|
Anthony Smith
|
6-2
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|
Z
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Keyon Lesane
|
5-11
|
202
|
Sr.
|
***
|
86
|
Dacari Collins
|
6-4
|
212
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
IWR
|
10
|
Kevin Concepcion
|
5-11
|
187
|
Fr.
|
****
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
173
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
TE
|
6
|
Trent Pennix or
|
6-3
|
235
|
Sr.
|
***
|
29
|
Christopher Toudle
|
6-4
|
250
|
Sr.
|
***
|
14
|
Cedd Seabrough
|
6-4
|
245
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
Flex Y
|
8
|
Julian Gray or
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
4
|
Porter Rooks or
|
6-1
|
201
|
Jr.
|
****
|
11
|
Javonte Vereen
|
6-4
|
214
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LT
|
74
|
Anthony Belton
|
6-6
|
330
|
R-Jr.
|
|
65
|
Jacarrius Peak
|
6-4
|
285
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
LG
|
75
|
Anthony Carter
|
6-3
|
305
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
79
|
Kamen Smith
|
6-5
|
316
|
Fr.
|
***
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
Dylan McMahon
|
6-4
|
305
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
56
|
Lyndon Cooper
|
6-2
|
318
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
RG
|
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
Timothy McKay
|
6-4
|
312
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
53
|
Derrick Eason
|
6-4
|
315
|
Sr.
|
***
|
76
|
Patrick Matan
|
6-4
|
302
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
RT
|
65
|
Jacarrius Peak
|
64
|
285
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
66
|
Matt McCabe
|
6-6
|
302
|
R-Soph.
Defense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LE
|
1
|
Davin Vann
|
6-2
|
295
|
Jr.
|
****
|
47
|
Jy'Keveous Hibbler or
|
6-2
|
264
|
Jr.
|
***
|
97
|
Noah Potter
|
6-6
|
272
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
N
|
5
|
C.J. Clark
|
6-3
|
305
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
44
|
Brandon Cleveland
|
6-4
|
300
|
Soph.
|
****
|
46
|
Nick Campbell
|
6-4
|
300
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RE
|
9
|
Savion Jackson
|
6-2
|
290
|
Sr.
|
***
|
13
|
Travali Price
|
6-4
|
270
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
88
|
Isaiah Shirley
|
6-3
|
273
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
SAM
|
2
|
Jaylon Scott
|
6-1
|
225
|
Sr.
|
***
|
10
|
Caden Fordham
|
6-1
|
228
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
MLB
|
26
|
Devon Betty
|
6-1
|
232
|
Jr.
|
***
|
27
|
Jayland Parker
|
6-1
|
221
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
42
|
Torren Wright
|
6-3
|
217
|
R-Fr.
|
****
|
WLB
|
11
|
Payton Wilson
|
6-4
|
238
|
Sr.
|
****
|
33
|
Jordan Poole
|
6-0
|
230
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
34
|
Kamal Bonner
|
6-2
|
195
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
NIC
|
8
|
Robert Kennedy
|
5-10
|
188
|
Sr.
|
••
|
4
|
Cecil Powell
|
6-0
|
205
|
R-Jr.
|
••
|
SS
|
12
|
Devan Boykin or
|
5-10
|
195
|
Jr.
|
***
|
19
|
Bishop Fitzgerald
|
6-0
|
195
|
Jr.
|
***
|
FS
|
0
|
Sean Brown or
|
6-0
|
207
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|
19
|
Bishop Fitzgerald
|
6-0
|
195
|
Jr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LC
|
7
|
Shyheim Battle
|
6-2
|
195
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
14
|
Terrente Hinton
|
6-3
|
205
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
22
|
Jackson Vick
|
6-0
|
182
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RC
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Aydan White
|
6-0
|
189
|
Jr.
|
***
|
25
|
Brandon Cisse
|
6-0
|
182
|
Fr.
|
***
|
21
|
Nate Evans
|
6-0
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
***
Special Teams
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
PK
|
44
|
Brayden Narveson
|
6-0
|
210
|
Sr.
|
••
|
90
|
Collin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Jr.
|
P
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Soph.
|
96
|
Owen Fehr
|
5-11
|
175
|
Fr.
|
KO
|
90
|
Colin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
94
|
Kanoah Vinesett
|
6-1
|
193
|
R-Fr.
|
LS
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
Joe Shimko
|
6-0
|
230
|
Sr.
|
**
|
92
|
Aiden Arias
|
6-0
|
194
|
Fr.
|
H
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Soph.
|
96
|
Owen Fehr
|
5-11
|
175
|
Fr.
|
PR
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
10
|
Kevin Concepcion
|
5-11
|
187
|
Fr.
|
****
|
KOR
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
82
|
Terrell Timmons
|
6-2
|
195
|
Soph.
|
***
|
2
|
Michael Allen
|
5-11
|
205
|
Soph.
|
***
