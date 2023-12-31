Mimms elected to wait until after the Pop-Tarts Bowl, which he played in Thursday, rushing four times for 13 yards. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder had been relegated to special teams the first three years of his NCSU career, but found a niche this season as a short-yardage back.

NC State redshirt junior running back Delbert Mimms became the 24th departure for the Wolfpack on Sunday.

Mimms finished with 96 carries for 282 yards and eight touchdowns this season, plus three catches for 23 yards.

Mimms had three games with at least 13 carries, and has a career-high 15 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown in the 48-41 win over Marshall on Oct. 7. Mimms also had 14 carries for 44 yards and a score in the 39-20 victory against North Carolina on Nov. 25.

NC State landing Duke transfer running back Jordan Waters was likely to take away the short-yardage niche from Mimms. The Wolfpack also have incoming freshman Jayden “Duke” Scott and Isiah Jones, and are the leader for Oklahoma transfer Daylan “Hollywood” Smothers.

Mimms finished his NCSU career with 129 carries for 442 yards and eight scores, plus eight catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. He added 16 tackles on special teams.

Mimms was a Rivals.com two-star prospect coming out of Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis High. He originally committed to Vanderbilt, but then flipped to NC State on National Signing Day on Feb. 6, 2019, and he enrolled as a “blueshirt.”

Mimms rushed 203 times for 1,232 yards and 20 touchdowns his senior year.