NC State running back Delbert Mimms enters portal
NC State redshirt junior running back Delbert Mimms became the 24th departure for the Wolfpack on Sunday.
Mimms elected to wait until after the Pop-Tarts Bowl, which he played in Thursday, rushing four times for 13 yards. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder had been relegated to special teams the first three years of his NCSU career, but found a niche this season as a short-yardage back.
Mimms finished with 96 carries for 282 yards and eight touchdowns this season, plus three catches for 23 yards.
Mimms had three games with at least 13 carries, and has a career-high 15 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown in the 48-41 win over Marshall on Oct. 7. Mimms also had 14 carries for 44 yards and a score in the 39-20 victory against North Carolina on Nov. 25.
NC State landing Duke transfer running back Jordan Waters was likely to take away the short-yardage niche from Mimms. The Wolfpack also have incoming freshman Jayden “Duke” Scott and Isiah Jones, and are the leader for Oklahoma transfer Daylan “Hollywood” Smothers.
Mimms finished his NCSU career with 129 carries for 442 yards and eight scores, plus eight catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. He added 16 tackles on special teams.
Mimms was a Rivals.com two-star prospect coming out of Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis High. He originally committed to Vanderbilt, but then flipped to NC State on National Signing Day on Feb. 6, 2019, and he enrolled as a “blueshirt.”
Mimms rushed 203 times for 1,232 yards and 20 touchdowns his senior year.
NC State players who have left the program:
• Michael Allen, running back, sophomore (UNLV)
• C.J. Clark, nose tackle, redshirt junior (Miami, Fla.)
• Lyndon Cooper, center, redshirt sophomore (Pittsburgh)
• Joshua Crabtree, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore
• Micah Crowell, running back, redshirt sophomore
• Jaleel Davis, tackle, redshirt sophomore
• Jackson DeSilva, wide receiver, senior
• Darius Edmundson, safety, senior
• Nate Evans, cornerback, redshirt sophomore
• Jakeen Harris, safety, fifth-year senior (North Carolina)
• Jordan Houston, running back, senior
• Delbert Mimms, running back, redshirt junior
• MJ Morris, quarterback, sophomore (Maryland)
• Cecil Powell, safety, redshirt junior
• Porter Rooks, wide receiver, senior (Eastern Michigan)
• Cedric Seabrough, tight end, redshirt sophomore
• Fred Seabrough, tight end, redshirt sophomore
• Christopher Scott, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore
• Anthony Smith, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore
• Collin Smith, kicker, redshirt junior
• Christopher Toudle, tight end, redshirt junior (Western Michigan)
• Terrell Timmons, wide receiver, sophomore (Colorado)
• Daejuan Thompson, outside linebacker, redshirt freshman
• Torren Wright, middle linebacker, redshirt freshman (Temple)
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE