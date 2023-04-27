NC State rising junior running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye will always be known for his potential, but it will be now realized at another college. The. 6-foot, 210-pounder from Willingboro (N.J.) High was a Rivals.com three-star prospect, who was ranked No. 23 overall in New Jersey in the class of 2021. He picked NC State over offers from Buffalo, Northern Illinois, Temple and Toledo. His recruitment was affected by the COVID year and he didn’t get to play his senior year.

NC State junior running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye has entered the transfer portal. (USA Today Sports Photos)

Sumo-Karngbaye entered last year in a rotation with Jordan Houston at running back, but injuries derailed that plan. Sumo-Karngbaye appeared in eight games, but a high ankle sprain derailed his season after the Florida State game. He finished with 55 carries for 305 yards and three touchdowns, and he caught 12 passes for 148 yards and a score. Prior to the injury, he rushed for a season-high 79 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown in the 21-20 win at East Carolina in the season opener. He also caught four passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, plus 14 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown in the win 27-14 win over Texas Tech on Sept. 17. Sumo-Karngbaye’s departure leaves NC State with Houston, sophomore Michael Allen, redshirt junior Delbert Mimms III, freshman Kendrick Raphael, redshirt sophomore Micah Crowell and redshirt junior walk-on Demarcus Jones. The Wolfpack also recently added junior running back Jayden "Duke" Scott in the class of 2024. Sumo-Karngbaye is the fifth player to enter the portal this spring, joining defensive end Zyun Reeves, guard Thornton Gentry, quarterback Ben Finley and long snapper Alex McLaughlin. Gentry is going to Appalachian State, Finley to California and McLaughlin to Illinois.