Morris wasn’t asked to do much, but protecting the football and getting the ball to Kevin Concepcion were the top priorities. NC State didn’t have that same identity with senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong in getting off to a 3-2 start.

Morris was inserted into the starting lineup “to provide a spark” against Marshall on Oct. 7. The Wolfpack topped the Thundering Herd 48-41 and went on to go 3-1 with Morris under center.

Morris' move will likely lead NC State to go after at least two different quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal.

One of the biggest questions of the offseason was answered Thursday with redshirt freshman quarterback MJ Morris set to enter the transfer portal.

However, because Morris knew he could still preserve his redshirt year by playing in four games, he went to the coaches and asked to not play the rest of the season. That surprised coach Dave Doeren and likely his teammates. It also immediately led to transfer speculation, which the Morris family shot down.

Armstrong was inserted back into the lineup and Morris went to scout team. The backlash against Morris was strong for quitting on his teammates. It likely became untenable for him to return to NC State.

The Wolfpack continued with the same formula that worked with Morris, except Armstrong added a running dimension. NC State ended up finishing the season 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the ACC, and on a five-game winning streak.

Morris went 63-of-113 passing for 719 yards, 58.8 percent completion percentage, seven touchdowns and five interceptions in four games this season. He added 32 carries for 15 yards.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder from Carrollton (Ga.) High essentially played two full games and half of a third as a true freshman in 2022. He finished going 52-of-86 for 648 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. He completed 60.5 percent of his passes and injured his knee in the difficult loss against Boston College.

Rivals.com had Morris ranked No. 238 overall in the country in the class of 2022, No. 3 dual-threat quarterback nationally and the No. 25 overall player in Georgia. He picked NC State over Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Florida State among others.

Morris becomes the 12th NC State to depart the program, and leaves just nine members remaining in the class of 2022.