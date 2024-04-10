NC State quarterback Grayson McCall highlights
Coastal Carolina senior quarterback transfer Grayson McCall was able to show off his skills Saturday in the NC State Spring Game.
McCall unofficially went 16-of-20 passing for 205 yards and a touchdown in the 51-7 win for the Red team, which had the the first-stringers and some second-stringers.
Click below to watch McCall in action:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE