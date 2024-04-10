NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey did not look like a player who just arrived in January.

Bailey did look like he was a Rivals.com four-star prospect and orchestrator of one of the top offenses in high school football while at Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna.

Bailey played for both the White team and the Red team Saturday in NC State's spring game. He completed his lone pass for four yards with the White, and ran three times for 71 yards (quarterbacks weren't allowed to be tackled). With the Red, he went 7-of-11 passing for 166 yards and two scores, and carried the football twice for a yard.

