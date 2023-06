Junior year: He had 36 tackles, three tackles for loss and two interceptions in 11 games played last year. Baly added 12 receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown on offense.

Baly has been prioritized by NC State from the beginning and he’s often said NC State is his leader. He announced his official visit back on March 8, and has held steady.

Baly has collected 35 offers, so it will be interesting to see who ends up being NCSU’s competition. Baly officially visited Mississippi State on June 16-18, and has unofficially been to North Carollina this spring. He also has listed Miami (Fla.), Florida State, Missouri, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Texas A&M in the past.