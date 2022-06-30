Junior Jivan Baly continues to have NC State on top
Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek High junior cornerback Jivan Baly made his first ever recruiting trip to NC State, and the strong impression still remains.
Rivals.com ranks the three-star Baly the No. 42 cornerback in the class of 2024 and the No. 57 overall player in Georgia. The 6-foot, 165-pounder was offered by the Wolfpack on March 21, and he unofficially visited four days later.
