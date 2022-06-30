Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek High junior cornerback Jivan Baly made his first ever recruiting trip to NC State, and the strong impression still remains.

Rivals.com ranks the three-star Baly the No. 42 cornerback in the class of 2024 and the No. 57 overall player in Georgia. The 6-foot, 165-pounder was offered by the Wolfpack on March 21, and he unofficially visited four days later.