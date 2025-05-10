NC State gets commitment from versatile transfer Ian Flynt

The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder arrived as a tight end in the class of 2024 out of Katy (Texas) James E. Taylor High. He was a Rivals.com four-star prospect, ranked No. 56 overall in Texas and was the No. 22 tight end in the country. He caught six passes for 14 0 yards his senior year, and had a combined 20 catches in three years on the varsity.

Flynt had P4 offers from Nebraska, Houston, Kansas and Purdue, plus Rice, Tulane, Texas-San Antonio and Washington State. He picked the Cornhuskers over the Jayhawks on April 24, 2023, and he was a NU legacy. His father, Darren Flynt, was a former member of the track and field program, as was his sister, Amelia.

Flynt played in one game in 2024 and was redshirted. The Huskers switched Flynt from tight end to defensive end, but he subsequently entered the portal this spring.