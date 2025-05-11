Wake Forest OLB Bailey Benson transferring to NC State

Benson, who attended Covington (Ga.) Eastside High, had picked Wake Forest on April 13, 2024. He signed and enrolled early, but after four months with the new WFU coaching staff, he entered the transfer portal April 16.

NC State essentially picked up a class of 2025 prospect with linebacker Bailey Benson on Sunday.

Former NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson had offered Benson on Sept. 13, 2024, following his commitment to Wake Forest.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder was a Rivals.com three-star prospect with offers from Wake Forest, NC State, Cincinnati and Kansas, from P4 conferences. He additionally had offers from Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Memphis, Troy, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan and Wofford.

Covington Eastside High went 11-2 last fall, and he had 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and two caused fumbles. He topped 10-plus tackles in two games his senior year.

Benson finished his 38-game prep career with 206 tackles, 29.0 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and two interceptions.