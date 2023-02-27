NC State sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith had 24 points and four three-pointers in the 84-60 win over Duke on Jan. 4.

The Wolfpack will need that kind of effort from Smith on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium, especially if redshirt junior power forward Jack Clark misses the game after taking a hard fall against Wake Forest on Feb. 22.

Smith has been struggling the last four games, going a combined 18 of 61 from the field and 7 of 30 on three-pointers. NC State has split the four contests, but Smith will need to bounce back against a defensive-minded Blue Devils squad.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts doesn’t think his volume shooter will be thinking much of his recent play, which is part of the charm of Smith. Keatts also thinks he’s helping the Wolfpack in the “small things” and that getting out in the open court would also help.

“He is getting probably the best perimeter defender,” Keatts said. “It doesn’t take much for him to get back going. The great thing about him is he has a short-term memory. Those stats that you talk about, he doesn’t even know what you are talking about.”

