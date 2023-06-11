NC State gained a verbal commitment from North Carolina A&T guard transfer Kam Woods , who had a productive year for the Aggies. One of his assistant coaches last year was Sam Hunt , made the move from North Carolina A&T to NC State in 2017.

With class of 2023 freshman guard Treymane Parker electing to return to Overtime Elite, the Wolfpack found his replacement, and he comes with an impressive resume.

NC State wasn’t expecting to have a scholarship open in mid-June, but took advantage of it.

Woods averaged 17.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, and he shot 38.5 percent from the field and 33.7 percent on three-pointers last year. He was an iron man for the Aggies, playing at least 40 minutes in nine games. The squad finished 13-19 overall and 8-10 in the CAA, and have new coach Monte Ross taking over the program, who was an assistant coach at Temple last year.

Woods poured in 26 points against Houston, and had 18 against Iowa and 17 against Iowa State, proving he can get buckets against the higher levels of basketball. He torched a good Charleston team for 30 points, six rebounds and six assists and went 6 of 12 on 3-pointers in a 92-79 loss Jan. 4, 2023.

Woods started his career at Troy, where he averaged 10.3 points per game, and shot 35.6 percent from the field and 28.6 percent on three-pointers. He then transferred to Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Fla., which is where former NC State center Derek Funderburk attended. Due to transferring from Troy in the past, Woods would need a waiver to be immediately eligible this upcoming season.

Woods was a prolific scorer at Bessemer (Ala.) Pinson Valley High and at Midfield (Ala.) High. He averaged 38.1 points per game his senior year and scored 3,871 career points. He was name the Alabama Class 6A player of the year his last two years. He scored 40 points in 10 career games in his prep career.

Woods won the 6A title at Pinson Valley High and the 3A title at Midfield High.