Groves was offered by NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson on May 10. He officially visited the Wolfpack on June 23-25, but then Kentucky landed him.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect in the class of 2024 verbally committed to NC State a day after decommitting from Kentucky. He had committed to UK on July 1, 2023.

Gibson and the Wolfpack never coaches never relented in their pursuit of the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder.

Groves had offers from NC State, Kentucky Army, Austin Peay, Ball State, Charlotte, Eastern Kentucky, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, Purdue, Tennessee Tech, Tennessee-Martin, UAB and Virginia Tech.

Groves and East Robertson High fell 13-7 to Riverside (Tenn.) High in the playoffs Dec. 2 to finish with a 13-2 record. Groves had 16 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown, plus 30 catches for 506 yards and six touchdowns this season. He added 76 tackles (66 solo), 15 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions and four caused fumbles in 14 games played per MaxPreps.com.

Groves caught nine passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns his junior year, and added 41 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions. He returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score. He also did 6-foot in the high jump his junior year, and averaged 19 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in helping East Robertson win the 2022 state championship.

Groves is the 21st member of NC State's class of 2024, and the fourth linebacker.