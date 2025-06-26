NC State football commitment analysis: WR Jaire Richburg

NC State football landed Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High senior wide receiver Jaire Richburg on Thursday, the 12th verbal commit for the Wolfpack in the class of 2026.
Here is an analysis of Richburg's commitment.
Mentor (Ohio) High senior offensive lineman Landry Brede visited five colleges for official visits.
Southern Durham (N.C.) High junior Lance Henderson has steadily built a good recruiting relationship with NC State.
Junior forward C.J. Rosser can now add being a gold medalist to his growing resume.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Senior wing Cole Cloer was able to meet new NC State coach Will Wade for the first time Tuesday.
Fayetteville (N.C.) Cape Fear junior running back Tai Phillips has watched his recruiting life change in June.
