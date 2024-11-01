NC State football commitment analysis: Tight end Preston Douglas

in other news
Scouting Stanford
NC State has had a welcomed bye week, and have been focusing on defeating Stanford at 12 p.m. Saturday.
NC State's depth chart for Stanford game
NC State hasn’t had a depth chart in recent games, but released one this week against Stanford.
Video reel: NC State players enjoy bye week, focused on Stanford
NC State had its bye week a little later than usual this season, but it gave the players some much-needed time off.
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 30
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Cardinal Sports Report's Ben Parker breaks down Stanford
Stanford Sports Report publisher Ben Parker of the Rivals.com network breaks down Stanford football.
in other news
Scouting Stanford
NC State has had a welcomed bye week, and have been focusing on defeating Stanford at 12 p.m. Saturday.
NC State's depth chart for Stanford game
NC State hasn’t had a depth chart in recent games, but released one this week against Stanford.
Video reel: NC State players enjoy bye week, focused on Stanford
NC State had its bye week a little later than usual this season, but it gave the players some much-needed time off.
NC State football landed Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Benjamin School senior tight end Preston Douglas on Thursday in the class of 2025.
Here is an analysis of Douglas' commitment.
- WR
- WR
- RB
- TE
- C
- CB
- RB
- DE
- TE
- OG