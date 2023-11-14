Wiles said his daughter will be making the drive down from Cincinnati and his son resides in Blacksburg. He’ll also like see several players he’s coached over the decades. Some of the VT senior defensive linemen are players Wiles recruited.

Wiles was at Virginia Tech from 1996-until-2019, working for coach Frank Beamer and with defensive coordinator Bud Foster . Wiles is making his second trip back to Blacksburg, Va., this Saturday, but the first time where fans will be in attendance. The 2020 trip didn’t have fans due to COVID.

NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles will always be part of a celebrated era at Virginia Tech, but he’s enjoying his time in Raleigh for his second act.

“[My family] will all get together Friday night and have a meal together, so that will be great,” Wiles said. “I have a lot of fond memories from there as well, and we built a good football program.”

Former Virginia Tech defensive end Corey Moore will be getting inducted into the college football Hall of Fame in Las Vegas, Nev. Wiles, Foster and Beamer will fly out for it.

“They are celebrating Corey at this football game, so I’ll get a chance to see him,” Wiles said.

The Wolfpack are ranked No. 20 in the country with allowing 314.9 yards per game, which is fourth in the ACC, and one spot higher nationally compared to Virginia Tech.

Wiles has been able to mostly rotate seven defensive linemen this season, led by redshirt junior nose tackle C.J. Clark, and defensive ends Savion Jackson, a senior, and junior Davin Vann.

“They can play,” Wiles said. “For them, all the work they have put in, and that is for every kid that plays this game. You put in so much work in the offseason and it can be taken away so quickly because how big and fast the game is.”

Wiles was a long-time 4-3 coach, but he joked there are some perks to a 3-3-5 defensive scheme.

“It’s not bad for me because I have to recruit one less guy,” Wiles said. “I have one less guy to check on for grades and classes.”

NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson, who is up for the Broyles Award for the nation’s top assistant coach, hadn’t worked with Wiles in the past, but cross path’s over the years.

Wiles said defensive line play comes down to techniques and fundamentals.

“It is just D-Line play,” Wiles said. “Either in a four-man front where you play an inside technique or an outside technique.

“Same thing [with three-man], where you are an inside technique and we have one gap, and it is win your gap. It has been a good transition.”