The 6-foot, 210-pound redshirt junior battled his way back to playing this season after missing two full years with an injury — 2021 and 2022 seasons. Powell played in each game this season, sometimes at nickel, safety or on special teams.

NC State backup defensive back Cecil Powell is set to graduate and transfer from the Wolfpack.

Powell finished with five tackles this season. He played in 32 games at NC State and had 68 tackles, four tackles for loss, four passes broken up and one forced fumble. He started five games at cornerback in 2020 and amassed 47 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and four passes broken up in 497 snaps.

Powell also played wide receiver early in his career, and caught four passes for 30 yards.

Powell was a two-star sleeper coming out of Sunrise (Fla.) Piper High. He proved quickly that he had elite athleticism before he injured his back. Powell had reached the Florida 4-A state finals as a junior in the 400-meter dash (finished sixth), long jump (fifth) and triple jump (13th) while helping the 1,600 relay team finish second.

Powell originally committed to Baylor, but then flipped to NC State on Signing Day in the class of 2019.