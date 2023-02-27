NC State junior guard Diamond Johnson hasn’t played since the Wolfpack rallied for a stunning comeback win over North Carolina on Feb. 16.

The wait could get a little bit longer. NC State coach Wes Moore said they could hold Johnson out of the ACC Tournament this week in order to give her the best opportunity of being healthier for the NCAA Tournament. A final decision hasn’t been made, but the Wolfpack have gone 1-2 without her. NC State opens up against Syracuse at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Johnson is averaging 12.3 points and 3.5 assists per game, and she’s shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 36.2 percent on three-pointers.

Prior to the injury, Johnson was struggling. She went a combined 5 of 32 from the field and 0 of 19 on three-pointers in wins against North Carolina and Wake Forest, and at Virginia.

Johnson has reached 20 points in two games, with a season-high 22 points in the 94-81 win over then No. 10-ranked Iowa on Dec. 1. She had 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four three-pointers in the big 69-65 win over then No. 7-ranked Notre Dame on Jan. 29.

