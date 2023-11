NC State coach Dave Doeren reflected on the respect and admiration he has had for retired Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer and the program he built.

Doeren and the Wolfpack play at Virginia Tech on Saturday, hence the reflection on Beamer. Doeren said he used to study what the Hokies would do, especially on special teams as a younger coach. He also has one of Beamer's former coaches to turn to in defensive line coach Charley Wiles.

Doeren also talked about how NC State has become a place "You want to come and play defense" with the success over the years despite rules that are geared toward more offense.

