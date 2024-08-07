NC State coach Dave Doeren looking forward to scrimmage
NC State coach Dave Doeren likes the focus the team has shown, rain or shine this week.
Doeren said NC State will have a scrimmage coming up Thursday, after building up over the last week. Doeren also praised freshmen Keenan Jackson and Jayden Scott, who play wide receiver and running back respectively.
