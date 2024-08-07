PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1QWFc5UkNZNk1DJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
NC State coach Dave Doeren looking forward to scrimmage

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State coach Dave Doeren likes the focus the team has shown, rain or shine this week.

Doeren said NC State will have a scrimmage coming up Thursday, after building up over the last week. Doeren also praised freshmen Keenan Jackson and Jayden Scott, who play wide receiver and running back respectively.

Click below to watch the video:

