TheWolfpacker.com

The question seemed to be a matter of when and not if for point guard Camren Hayes to earn Power Five Conference scholarships.

The Greensboro, N.C., product had Tennessee offer Aug. 5 and Wake Forest followed Aug. 7. That could be the start of a multi-year trend of programs heavily scouting the 6-foot-1, 160-pound Hayes. The key reference there was multiple years because Hayes made the move from Greensboro Smith High to Greensboro Day, and reclassed to the class of 2021.