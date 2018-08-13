Ticker
NC State remains in contact with sophomore Camren Hayes

Will Eudy and Jacey Zembal
Greensboro (N.C.) Day reclassed sophomore point guard Camren Hayes earned recent offers from Tennessee and Wake Forest, and continues to be in touch with NC State.
Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com

The question seemed to be a matter of when and not if for point guard Camren Hayes to earn Power Five Conference scholarships.

The Greensboro, N.C., product had Tennessee offer Aug. 5 and Wake Forest followed Aug. 7. That could be the start of a multi-year trend of programs heavily scouting the 6-foot-1, 160-pound Hayes. The key reference there was multiple years because Hayes made the move from Greensboro Smith High to Greensboro Day, and reclassed to the class of 2021.

