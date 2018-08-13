TheWolfpacker.com

NC State remains in contact with sophomore Camren Hayes
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The question seemed to be a matter of when and not if for point guard Camren Hayes to earn Power Five Conference scholarships.
The Greensboro, N.C., product had Tennessee offer Aug. 5 and Wake Forest followed Aug. 7. That could be the start of a multi-year trend of programs heavily scouting the 6-foot-1, 160-pound Hayes. The key reference there was multiple years because Hayes made the move from Greensboro Smith High to Greensboro Day, and reclassed to the class of 2021.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news