Jericole Hellems led St. Louis (Mo.) Chaminade-Madonna to a Group 5 state title game appearance with a string of strong performances, notching double-doubles in all four contests. He scored 21 points and had 10 boards to go with seven assists in a 79-64 first round win over St. Charles’s Howell High. In the quarterfinals, Hellems contributed 27 points and 12 rebounds in a 79-72 victory against Florissant’s Hazelwood Central High.

Then Hellems saved his best for last. He scored 31 points after making 12 of 23 shots, including 2 of 5 threes, and added 11 rebounds in an 80-77 triumph over Columbia Rock Bridge High. Then in the title game, he had 32 points on 10-23 shooting, including 5 of 9 threes, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 101-90 setback to Webster Groves High.

In 29 games for Chaminade, which is 25-5, Hellems averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He shot 51.4 percent from the field, including 43.2 percent on three-pointers (54 of 125). He made 75.4 percent of his free throws (150 of 199).

He was named the Metro Catholic Conference Player of the Year.