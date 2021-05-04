The day before his state playoffs game for Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High against T.C. Roberson High from Asheville, three-star receiver Mehki Wall talked with NC State’s recently hired receivers coach Joker Phillips.

“I was like, ‘I’m going to tear it up in Friday night’s game,’ and that’s what I did,” Wall remembered.

That evening, Wall ran for a score, caught a touchdown and returned a kickoff to the house for three total TDs on the evening while piling up nearly 300 all-purpose yards.

Indeed, it is games like that which has made Wall a top prospect on NC State’s board.

Wall continues to maintain steady contact with Phillips.