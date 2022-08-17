Maryland transfer Darryl Jones fitting in at NC State

Jones can’t recall the last time he watched himself play for Maryland in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York City on Dec. 29, 2021. If there was ever a game to play back a few times for Jones, it was that one.

Wide receiver Darryl Jones is choosing to look forward in his college career, after transferring to NC State.

Jones caught four passes for 111 yards and a 70-yard touchdown and 32-yard score in the Terrapins 54-10 win over Virginia Tech. Jones put his name in the portal Jan. 2, and NC State pursued him a few days later.

“It was a while ago,” Jones said. “I played in it, so that was cool. I’m ready to make some new ones [memories].

“Internally, every receiver feels like they should get the ball more. I was never one to complain. I always was doing my part, and I felt to myself, that bowl game showed I can do that. That is what I have been doing my whole life.”

Jones said NC State had two big advantages — redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary and wide receivers coach Joker Phillips. The latter had coached Jones at Maryland.

“He [Phillips] has been the same dude since I’ve known him,” Jones said. “You don’t find too many people that are the same person. He’s just straight up. He’s a funny old dude and is old school.

“I can go in and ask him about whatever.”

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder from Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne High caught 23 passes for 319 yards and the two touchdowns for the Terrapins last year. He earned seven starts in the process.

Jones was a Rivals.com four-star prospect in the class of 2018, and was the No. 54-ranked wide receiver in the country and the No. 9 overall player in Virginia. Jones finished his Maryland career with 49 catches for 705 yards and two scores in 40 games (16 starts).

NC State coach Dave Doeren said Jones missed some time this spring due to injuries, but has been encouraged by his play during fall camp.

“He was out in the spring as you all know,” Doeren said. “The best thing about Darryl is that he’s been consistent, every day. He’s been the same guy. He’s a big, long guy with great dimensions to him.”

“He’s mature and has strong hands. He has really helped us on special teams too. He’s a guy that has earned a lot of trust in camp.”

The soft-spoken Jones has six sisters and feels lucky to have been surrounded by strong female figures in his life. His mother is definitely his hero, and he knows whenever he goes through some adversity it is nothing like what she went through.

“She is the strongest leader I know and raised four kids by herself and moved us out of really bad place,” Jones said. “She has been doing good for herself and working hard. I feel like she needs a break.”

Jones half-joked that his sisters spoiled him a little bit growing up.

“Just a little bit,” Jones said. “It has definitely given me a different perspective on how to treat people and go about my business. I don’t have to be super tough or this brick wall of a guy.

“I’m able to be a guy that people [on the team] can come talk to. I don’t have to be a real mean face guy.”

The adjustment to NC State has been smooth due to a family culture.

“It was like ‘Hey!’” Jones said. “It was like they were waiting on me.”