The transfer portal giveth and taketh each offseason. Here is a look at how the NC State players are doing that transferred in, and how the ones that transferred out are doing at their new schools.

Players transferred in

Armstrong's crazy last year of college had three different unique parts. He started the first five games and went 3-2, but was benched for sophomore MJ Morris for four games, where the Wolfpack went 3-1. Morris elected to redshirt and eventually transfer from the program, and Armstrong won the last three games of the regular season to help NCSU finish 9-3. The Virginia transfer is 146-of-234 passing for 1,621 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions, and he rushed for 126 yards and 544 yards and six scores.

Collins, who began his career at Clemson, had the majority of his 12 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. He had three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown in the 39-20 win over North Carolina for his best game.

Jaramillo, who played all over the line at Oregon, injured his knee in fall camp and will redshirt.

The former East Carolina and Old Dominion transfer smoothly went about his business and had 31 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four passes defended, two forded fumbles and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Narveson, who played at Iowa State and Western Kentucky, has made 16 of 20 field goals with a historic 57-yarder against Duke, and he has made all 37 extra points.

The former Ohio State and Cincinnati player missed a pair of games and has two tackles and one fumble recovery.

The Rice transfer finished third on the team with 18 catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Players transferred out

Carter is second on the team with 27 catches and has a team-high 501 yards and two scores for the 8-4 Mountaineers. He had five catches for 116 yards against Houston, with a season-long 49 yards catch.

California tried three quarterbacks this season, and Finley has elected to transfer to school No. 3 coming up. Finley went 54-of-94 passing for 572 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He is completing 57.4 percent of his passes and has a 110.6 quarterback rating. The redshirt sophomore finished 12 carries for eight yards for the 6-6 Bears.

The former Cornelius (N.C.) Hough defensive back hasn’t played this season for the surprising 9-3 Runnin’ Rebels.

Gentry solidified the left tackle spot and started the last seven games for the 8-4 Mountaineers, who are playing at Troy on Saturday.

The 6-4, 325-pound Harris, a former Rivals.com four-star recruit from Roxboro (N.C.) Person, has been the backup nose tackle for Ole Miss. He has 13 tackles this season for the 10-2 Rebels, who are ranked No. 11 in the country.

Hattley has four tackles in two games for the 5-6 Camels.

Larkins has three tackles this season for the 4-8 Panthers, who finished ninth in CUSA.

Leary and Kentucky went 7-5 this, with wins over Florida and Louisville. Leary has gone 193-of-343 passing for 2,440 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and he's run 39 times for minus-55 yards and a score. He went 28-of-39 passing for 327 yards and two scores and rushed five times for 21 yards in a 33-27 loss vs. Tennessee on Oct. 28.

Pierre-Louis transferred from NC State to Iowa Western C.C., and the Wolfpack have offered him to bring him back. He finished with 35 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions for 108 yards and seven passes broken up.

Provillon finished with four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown against Maine in 10 games played.

Reeves has one tackle this season for Louisiana Tech, who went 3-9 and finish sixth in the CUSA.

Sumo-Karngbaye has been the backup for star running back Ray Davis. He has rushed 20 times for 139 yards and a touchdown, and caught 14 passes for 69 yards and a score for the 7-5 Wildcats.