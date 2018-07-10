KERNERSVILLE — NC State landed three-star senior safety Khalid Martin on Tuesday, capping an exciting 24-hour period.

Martin, Roxboro (N.C.) Person four-star senior defensive tackle Joshua Harris and Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash three-star senior running back Zonovan Knight all verbally committed to the Wolfpack over the last 24 hours, propelling the recruiting class into the Rivals.com top 20 for team recruiting rankings.

Martin selected NC State over West Virginia, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Appalachian State among his 16 offers. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder was offered by NC State his sophomore year, and nickel coach Aaron Henry secured the commitment.

Martin helped lead East Forsyth to a 9-5 mark last year, and he had 77 tackles, one sack, four interceptions and seven passes defended. Three of his picks were returned for touchdowns. He has 192 career tackles and 11 interceptions over 42 games.

Rivals.com ranks Martin the No. 32 prospect in the state and the No. 49 safety nationally.

The Wolfpacker will have more reaction from Martin's commitment.

